Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi, Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi, ICICI Bank, Allcargo Logistics among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 8.

Tech Mahindra | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about 2 percent through an open market acquisition. LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit, the insurer said in a regulatory filing. The insurer bought the additional shares between November 21, 2022, and June 6, 2023, for about Rs 2,000 crore.

Tata Elxsi | The company on Wednesday said the company has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enable the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission. Through the association, the company has designed and developed Crew Module Recovery Models (CMRMs) for the recovery team training for the space mission.

ICICI Bank | The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told a special court here that it received a sanction from the ICICI Bank's board to prosecute Chanda Kochhar, the former CEO and MD of the bank, in connection with a case of alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.

Allcargo Logistics | The largest integrated player in the private sector on Wednesday said its subsidiary Transindia Real Estate Ltd, is selling the Jhajjar logistics park and 10 percent in other parks to global private equity giant Blackstone. The logistics park in Jhajjar will be sold at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 625 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Lemon Tree Hotels | Hospitality chain on Wednesday said the company has signed a licence agreement for a 60-room property in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The hotel is expected to be operational by the third quarter of FY25. Lemon Tree Hotel, Rajahmundrywill feature 60 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet, meeting rooms, a swimming pool, gym, and other public areas.

Sula Vineyards | The country's leading winemaker on Wednesday said the company has identified a new chief financial officer and has launched three new luxury villas at Beyond Resort in Nasik. Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO of Sula Vineyards, said, "I am pleased to announce that we have identified a new chief financial officer, who will come on board in August."

Jindal Poly Films | The company on Wednesday said it's acquiring a 100 percent stake in JPF Netherlands Investment BV, a Netherlands-based entity, which is engaged in the business of packaging films business through its three operational wholly owned subsidiaries based out of France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Zydus Lifesciences | The company on Wednesday said it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tadalafil Tablets USP, 20 mg. Tadalafil relaxes the muscles of the blood vessels and increases blood flow to particular areas of the body. It is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and improve exercise capacity.

Hero MotoCorp | The company is gearing up to expand its electric two-wheeler range while upgrading its existing sales infrastructure to enhance premium play as part of its future growth plans, according to its newly appointed CEO Niranjan Gupta. Outlining the company's three priorities in the mid-term, he noted that it would focus on bolstering its presence in the premium segment, expanding the commuter segment and achieving leadership in the electric two-wheeler segment.