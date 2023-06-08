Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi, Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi, ICICI Bank, Allcargo Logistics among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 8.

Tech Mahindra | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in IT firm Tech Mahindra Ltd by about 2 percent through an open market acquisition. LIC bought 1.9 crore shares or 2.01 percent of equity capital at an average price of Rs 1,050.77 per unit, the insurer said in a regulatory filing. The insurer bought the additional shares between November 21, 2022, and June 6, 2023, for about Rs 2,000 crore.

Tata Elxsi | The company on Wednesday said the company has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enable the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission. Through the association, the company has designed and developed Crew Module Recovery Models (CMRMs) for the recovery team training for the space mission.