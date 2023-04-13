SUMMARY From TCS, Vedanta to HDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and more, here are the stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

TCS | The country's largest IT services exporter reported a 14.8 percent increase in March quarter net profit at Rs 11,392 crore. When compared to the year-ago period, the revenues jumped 16.9 percent to Rs 59,162 crore. For FY23, the company reported a 17.6 percent growth in revenues at Rs 2.25 lakh crore while the profit after tax was 10 percent higher at Rs 42,147 crore.

Vedanta | Mining major's 17-year-old plan to build a 15,000-acre Vedanta University in Odisha just got a shocker from India’s top court. The Supreme Court has quashed the acquisition of 6,000 acres of land by Vedanta, accusing it of malafide intentions. The Supreme Court upheld a 2010 verdict by the Odisha HC that had held the land acquisition to be illegal.

Campus Activewear | Sports and athleisure footwear company said it has acquired a land parcel and a building from FMCG major Marico Industries Ltd in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. The all-cash deal was worth Rs 16.70 crore. The deal will help Campus Activewear to expand its capacity for the manufacturing of semi-finished goods (sole and /or upper) and the assembly of footwear.

NTPC | State-owned power giant will raise Rs 3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,000 crore on April 17, 2023, through a private placement at a coupon of 7.35 percent per annum for a tenor of 3 years, maturing on April 17, 2026.

HDFC Bank | Private banking lender on signed a Master Inter Bank Credit agreement with Export-Import Bank of Korea for a $300 million line of credit. The pact was signed at GIFT City, Gujarat. HDFC Bank said that the line of credit will be used to fund Korea-related businesses.

Karnataka Bank | Mangaluru-based private lender said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sekhar Rao, executive director of the bank as interim managing director and chief executive officer. The appointment is for a period of three months with effect from April 15, 2023, or till the appointment of a regular managing director and chief executive officer, whichever is earlier.

AU Small Finance Bank | Jaipur-based bank on Wednesday, April 12, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and chief executive officer and Uttam Tibrewal as whole-time director. The bank has appointed Agarwal for a period of three years starting from April 19, 2023, till April 18, 2026, the bank said in an exchange filing. Also, Tibrewal has been appointed for a period of three years from April 19, 2023, till April 18, 2026.

HDFC | The company on Wednesday said that the market regulator Sebi has cleared a proposal for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd (HCAL). Sebi vide its letter dated April 10, 2023, to HCAL, a subsidiary of HDFC Limited and a co-investment portfolio manager, has granted its approval for the proposed change in control of HCAL, subject to certain conditions mentioned in the said letter, HDFC.

BHEL | State-run PSUs BHEL and NPCL on Wednesday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration for Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology-based nuclear power plants. A pressurized heavy-water reactor (PHWR) is a nuclear reactor that uses heavy water (deuterium oxide D2O) as its coolant and neutron moderator. PHWRs frequently use natural uranium as fuel, but sometimes also use very low enriched uranium.