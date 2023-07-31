Stocks to Watch: TCS, Power Grid, Piramal Enterprises, Marico, RVNL and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Power Grid Corporation | The board approved fund raise of up to Rs 5,700 crore this fiscal in multiple tranches via bonds, NCDs on a private-placement basis. The company is raising Rs 500 core in the first tranche with a green shoe option of (additional) Rs 1,400 crore.

NTPC | The company reported a 9.4 percent increase in net profit to Rs 4,066 crore for the quarter ended June of the current financial year.

Piramal Enterprises | The company announced a share buyback of Rs 1,750 crore, first time in 12 years. The company posted a 94 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit for the June quarter.

Marico | The FMCG company's June quarter profit beat estimates. The net profit rose 16 percent year-on-year. For the period under review, the gross margin improved by 550 basis points, while EBITDA increased 8.7 percent.

IDFC First Bank | The lender reported gross NPA and Net NPA ratios at the lowest in 10 quarters. The Net Interest Income increased 36.1 percent year-on-year, while net profit rose 61.3 percent from last year in the quarter ended June 2023.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company reached an agreement with joint venture partners for the Vande Bharat trains. RVNL will hold 25 percent stake in the partnership, while Metrowagonmash will have 70 percent, and Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic Systems to have five percent stake.

SBI Card | The company's credit costs remained at six-quarter high for the quarter ended June 2023. Gross NPA came at 2.41 percent, while spends per card fell 1.7 percent from previous quarter.

TCS | The IT services company has rolled out a new operating structure in the first significant move under new CEO K Krithivasan. The company also reorganised its senior leadership, added several new executives, global heads and veterans.

Siemens | The company's shareholders voted against the proposal to sell the low-voltage motors business to its subsidiary. Earlier in May, the company proposed to sell the business for a cash consideration of Rs 2,200 crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | The private lender on Friday reported a 91.1 percent year-on-year increase in it's net profit for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.