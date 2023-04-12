English
Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Delta Corp, BHEL, Sanofi India and more

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  Apr 12, 2023 7:08:21 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: From TCS, Delta Corp to BHEL, BPCL, Adani and more, here are the stocks to watch out for on April 12 -

Tata Consultancy Services | The Tata group major will report it's numbers for the March 2023 quarter today.

HDFC Bank | The country's largest private sector lender is planning to raise Rs 50,000 crore during the current fiscal through the issuance of bonds, over the next 12 months. The board of directors would consider this proposal at its ensuing board meeting to be held on April 15, 2023.

Delta Corp | The company reported a four percent rise in revenues on year-on-year basis. The EBITDA came 12.8 percent lower at Rs 60.18 crore while EBITDA margin at 26.5 percent against 31.6 percent in the year ago period. The company's net profit rose 6.4 percent to Rs 51.17 crore.

BPCL | The Madhya Pradesh Investment Promotion Committee headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved a revised proposal of Rs 43,000-crore to Rs 50,000-crore for the expansion of Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and setting up of a petrochemical project, an official said. The project is expected to provide employment to about 2000 youths, he said.

BHEL | Government-backed industrial valve manufacturing company on Tuesday said that it has bagged an order to supply 80 trains at the rate of Rs 120 crore per train, amounting to Rs 9,600 crore. The company is the lead member in the consortium of BHEL and Titagarh Wagons. BHEL further informed that an additional order for the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) has also been placed for 35 years.

Sanofi India | Drug firm on Tuesday said the company's insulin glargine brand Lantus will be subject to a price reduction of approximately 21 percent on a weighted average basis. This comes after the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) issued the list to fix the ceiling price for the cost to patients of Sanofi India's insulin glargine brand Lantus.

Adani Enterprises | The company on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary for carrying out coal washery-related business. "The company has incorporated a WOS (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) Pelma Collieries Ltd (PCL) on April 7, with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000," it said in a regulatory filing.

Sula Vineyards | Leading wine producer on Tuesday said sales volume from its own brands crossed 1 million cases in FY23. Besides, sales volumes in elite & premium wines went past the 5 lakh cases mark for the first time, it said in a sales update for Q4 and FY23 submitted to the bourses. "The company has recorded its highest ever annual revenues both for its own brands as well as the wine tourism business," the company said.

Paras Defence | The company's subsidiary Paras Anti-drone Tech entered into a MoU With Spacekawa Explorations MoU Signed For Indigenous Developments And Deployment Of Space Application

Lemon Tree Hotels | The company on Tuesday said it has signed two franchised agreements for two hotels, Lemon Tree Premier & Lemon Tree Resort, in Budhanilkantha and Lumbini in Nepal, respectively. The company claims to now have five properties in Nepal under different brands of Lemon Tree.

Shipping Corporation of India | The Indian government expects to list the state-owned Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd (SCILAL) by the end of this month, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. After the listing of SCILAL, the government will invite financial bids for SCI, according to multiple sources. The government is selling 63.75 percent of SCI.

KP Energy | The company has commissioned a 52.5 MW (Phase-I) ISTS connected wind power project. The project comprises of 25 wind turbine generators of 2.1 MW each at Sidhpur site in Dwarka.

X