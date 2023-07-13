Stocks to Watch: TCS, HCLTech, SpiceJet, Patanjali Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's and more

SUMMARY From 5paisa Capital's earnings to HCLTech's newest acquisition, here are the top stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

TCS | Subdued quarter, in-line with expectations. Slowest June quarter growth in a decade excluding Covid. Constant Currency Revenue growth slips to single-digits after nine quarters. North America, BFSI are weak, UK is strong. Order wins strong but hiring is muted.

HCLTech | Big miss on revenue and margin in June quarter. Constant Currency revenue slips to 1.3 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 0.4-0.5 percent growth. Decline in constant currency revenue growth for second straight quarter. However, the management maintained its financial year 2024 revenue guidance. To also acquire Germany's automotive engineering services company ASAP Group.

Patanjali Foods | Launches Offer for Sale to sell up to 7 percent equity. Floor price at Rs 1,000 per share, which is an 18 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price. The stock was part of CNBC-TV18's Dealing Room Chatter on July 5, where Nimesh Shah reported about a block deal likely to take place in the stock soon as the promoter holding in the company is still 80 percent.

Hindalco Industries | Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship on Wednesday said the it is selling Kalwa land to Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 595 crore. The total consideration will be received in multiple tranches over a period of time and currently form 1.5 percent of the total revenue of the company.

SpiceJet | Chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, on Wednesday, said he will infuse Rs 500 crore into the airline by subscribing fresh equity shares and convertible instruments. The airline said the fresh infusion will strengthen the financial position of the company.

Lupin | Drug firm on Wednesday said US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a Form-483 with two observations after inspecting its Nagpur oral solid dosage facility. The US health regulator inspected the Nagpur oral solid dosage facility from July 3 to July 11, 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

Aurobindo Pharma | APL Healthcare gets approval from the USFDA for Renagel generic or Sevelamer Hydrochloride. The drug is used to lower high blood phosphorus levels in patients who are on dialysis. Market size of the drug is $37 million.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Proposed biosimilar application for Rituximab accepted for review by the USFDA. Rituxumab used for treatment of arthritis, lymphoma and leukemia.

Reliance Industries | All existing contracts for July, August and September will expire on July 19. Methodology of settlement to be intimidated by respective clearing corporation. Adjustment as July 20 is record date for issue of RSIL shares.