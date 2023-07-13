Stocks to Watch: TCS, HCLTech, SpiceJet, Patanjali Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's and more

SUMMARY From 5paisa Capital's earnings to HCLTech's newest acquisition, here are the top stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

TCS | Subdued quarter, in-line with expectations. Slowest June quarter growth in a decade excluding Covid. Constant Currency Revenue growth slips to single-digits after nine quarters. North America, BFSI are weak, UK is strong. Order wins strong but hiring is muted.

HCLTech | Big miss on revenue and margin in June quarter. Constant Currency revenue slips to 1.3 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 0.4-0.5 percent growth. Decline in constant currency revenue growth for second straight quarter. However, the management maintained its financial year 2024 revenue guidance. To also acquire Germany's automotive engineering services company ASAP Group.