CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: TCS, HCLTech, SpiceJet, Patanjali Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's and more

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HCLTech, SpiceJet, Patanjali Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's and more

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HCLTech, SpiceJet, Patanjali Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's and more
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 13, 2023 5:31:43 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

From 5paisa Capital's earnings to HCLTech's newest acquisition, here are the top stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

TCS, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 9
Show More
Show More

TCS | Subdued quarter, in-line with expectations. Slowest June quarter growth in a decade excluding Covid. Constant Currency Revenue growth slips to single-digits after nine quarters. North America, BFSI are weak, UK is strong. Order wins strong but hiring is muted.

HCL Technologies, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 9
Show More
Show More

HCLTech | Big miss on revenue and margin in June quarter. Constant Currency revenue slips to 1.3 percent versus CNBC-TV18 poll of 0.4-0.5 percent growth. Decline in constant currency revenue growth for second straight quarter. However, the management maintained its financial year 2024 revenue guidance. To also acquire Germany's automotive engineering services company ASAP Group.

Patanjali Foods, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 9
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X