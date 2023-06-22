Stocks to Watch: TCS, Delhivery, Sansera Engineering, Reliance Industries, NTPC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of TCS, Delhivery, Sansera Engineering, Reliance Industries, NTPC among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 22.

1 / 9

TCS | India's largest software service provider on Wednesday signed a contract worth 840 million pounds ($1.1 billion) with Nest, UK's largest workplace pension scheme, for an initial tenure of 10 years. The total maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its 18-year tenure, will be 1.5 billion pounds.

2 / 9

Delhivery | Carlyle Group's subsidiary, CA Swift Investments, has initiated a block trade to sell its stake in Delhivery, amounting to approximately $86 million. The deal involves offering around 18.4 million shares in the logistics firm. The floor price for the shares has been set at Rs 385.50 each, representing a slight 0.8 percent discount from Wednesday's closing price.

3 / 9

Sansera Engineering | Ebene Ltd and CVCIGP II Employees EBENE are likely to sell 14.1 percent of the equity in Bengaluru-based auto-component maker Sansera Engineering for Rs 627.5 crore through a block deal, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. Ebene will offload 47.77 lakh shares (9 percent equity) and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene to sell 26.76 lakh shares (5.1 percent equity), people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

4 / 9

Reliance Industries | Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Wednesday announced the expansion of its indigenous consumer packaged goods brand, 'Independence,' to North India. With the aim of providing truly Indian solutions, Independence offers a wide range of products, including edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods, and other items for daily needs.

5 / 9

NTPC | New Delhi-based public sector undertaking on Wednesday said its board will take a call on raising funds via Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 12,000 crore on June 24, 2023. Furthermore, the fundraising will be subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), NTPC added.

6 / 9

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Drug firm on Wednesday said the US FDA issued a warning letter to Monroe, North Carolina (USA) manufacturing facility following the inspection conducted between April 4 to May 19, 2022. The company had done a voluntary recall of all its products from this site in August 2021 and since then has not been commercialising any product from this site. Hence, the warning letter will have no impact on the existing revenues.

7 / 9

Shyam Metalics | Integrated metal producer on Wednesday said it has commissioned the production capacities at its Jamuria manufacturing facility in West Bengal. The capacity of the captive power plant will increase by 90 MW to 357 MW from 267 MW. The company has also boosted its sponge iron production, commissioning an incremental capacity of 1,65,000 TPA, leading to an enhanced total capacity of 2.7 MTPA.

8 / 9

LIC | LIC Mutual Fund (LICMF) is set to acquire IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBIMF) schemes. IDBIMF has informed us about the merger with LICMF via email to its investors. The communication also specifies the proposed change in sponsorship, trusteeship, management, and administration of the IDBIMF schemes.

9 / 9

LTIMindtree | The company launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles.