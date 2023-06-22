Stocks to Watch: TCS, Delhivery, Sansera Engineering, Reliance Industries, NTPC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of TCS, Delhivery, Sansera Engineering, Reliance Industries, NTPC among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 22.

TCS | India's largest software service provider on Wednesday signed a contract worth 840 million pounds ($1.1 billion) with Nest, UK's largest workplace pension scheme, for an initial tenure of 10 years. The total maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its 18-year tenure, will be 1.5 billion pounds.

Delhivery | Carlyle Group's subsidiary, CA Swift Investments, has initiated a block trade to sell its stake in Delhivery, amounting to approximately $86 million. The deal involves offering around 18.4 million shares in the logistics firm. The floor price for the shares has been set at Rs 385.50 each, representing a slight 0.8 percent discount from Wednesday's closing price.