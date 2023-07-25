Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, SJVN, Coffee Day and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Tata Steel | Private steel major on Monday reported a 93 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 524.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The profit was affected by a non-cash deferred tax charge on account of a buy-in transaction at the British Steel Pension Scheme, it said.

Reliance Industries | Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company on Monday said it will invest Rs 378 crore in Mercury Holdings SG Pte Ltd, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty. Also, RIL said it has partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian special purpose vehicles set up for developing data centres in India.

Coffee Day Enterprises | The company on Monday said it was admitted for corporate insolvency by the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The NCLT passed an order over a plea filed by a financial creditor of the company, claiming dues of Rs 94 crore, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Shoppers Stop | Retail chain on Monday reported a 36.5 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.49 crore in the June quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.83 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said. Revenue from operations in the first quarter of this fiscal was at Rs 993.61 crore, up 4.76 percent against Rs 948.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki | Automaker on Monday said the company has recalled 87,599 vehicles of S-Presso and Eeco models due to a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod. These vehicles were manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, and the said recall is effective from July 24, 2023, 6.30 pm onwards, the company said in an exchange filing.

Chennai Petroleum | The company on Monday reported a 76.8 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 548.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 14,744.8 crore during the period under review, down 36.3 percent against Rs 23,162.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Relaxo Footwears | The company on Monday reported a 54.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 56.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 738.8 crore, up 10.7 percent against Rs 667.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The growth was driven by the strong recovery in volumes across open footwear.

SJVN | State-owned power producer on Monday said the Arunachal Pradesh government has allotted five hydro projects totalling 5,097 MW to the company. The projects allocated are the 3097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MWAmulin, and 400 MW Mihumdon units, the company said in an exchange filing.

JK Paper | Paper and packaging board company on Monday reported an 18.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 312.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,584.4 crore, up 10.8 percent against Rs 1,430.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

