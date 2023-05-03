Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, Vedanta, Godrej Consumer Products and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, GCPL, NTPC among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 3 -

Tata Steel | The company on Tuesday reported an 84.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices.

Ambuja Cements | The company on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 502 crore for the March quarter. This was up 1.6 percent as against Rs 494 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for fiscal FY23. Revenue from operations surged 8 percent to Rs 4,256 crore for the reporting quarter. It was Rs 3,927 crore in the same period a year ago.

Vedanta | Mumbai-listed mining and oil and gas company on Tuesday pledged an additional 8.05 crore shares or 1.91 percent of its equity holding in Hindustan Zinc Ltd. With this, 94.29 percent of Vedanta's 64.92 percent stake is now pledged.

Godrej Consumer Products | The company on Tuesday said it has plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore from the market through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The FMCG arm of the Godrej group, which is having a board meeting to approve its financial results on May 10 for the March quarter, would also consider a proposal for fundraising, the company said in an update on the board meeting.

NTPC | State-owned company on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in production of coal from its captive mines at 2.75 million metric tonnes in April 2023. "NTPC recorded 2.75 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal production during the month of April 2023 as compared to 1.11 MMT recorded for the month of April 2022," a company statement said.

Coforge | Hulst BV, promoter of Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies), on Tuesday, divested a 3.5 percent stake in the firm for Rs 887 crore through an open market transaction. The Netherlands-registered Hulst BV is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia). According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Hulst BV offloaded 21.50 lakh shares, amounting to a 3.5 percent stake in the firm.

Spandana Sphoorty | Microlender on Tuesday reported a 268 percent jump in its consolidated March quarter net profit to Rs 105.55 crore. The Hyderabad-based company, specialising in rural loans, had posted a post-tax profit of Rs 71.36 crore in the preceding December quarter. For FY23, its post-tax net profit declined to Rs 12.31 crore against Rs 69.8 crore in the year-ago period.

DCM Shriram | Chemicals company on Tuesday said the company's net profit dropped 53 percent to Rs 186.7 crore against Rs 401 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue fell by one percent to Rs 2,948.7 crore against Rs 2,873.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Fino Payments Bank | The bank on Tuesday reported a 25 percent increase in its post-tax net profit for the March 2023 quarter at Rs 22.08 crore. Its total income increased to Rs 323.43 crore, up from Rs 285.29 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 314.10 crore in the preceding December quarter.