Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, Vedanta, Godrej Consumer Products and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, GCPL, NTPC among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 3 -

Tata Steel | The company on Tuesday reported an 84.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices.

Ambuja Cements | The company on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 502 crore for the March quarter. This was up 1.6 percent as against Rs 494 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for fiscal FY23. Revenue from operations surged 8 percent to Rs 4,256 crore for the reporting quarter. It was Rs 3,927 crore in the same period a year ago.