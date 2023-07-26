Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, L&T, SBI Life, CEAT, Triveni Engineering and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Tata Motors | The company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,202.80 crore in the first quarter ended June 2023, on the back of robust sales of its luxury car unit Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR). Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 42.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 101,528 crore in the period under review from Rs 71,227.76 crore in the year-ago period.

L&T | Engineering and construction conglomerate on Tuesday reported a 46.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,493 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 47,882 crore during the period under review, up 33.6 percent against Rs 35,853 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

SBI Life | The company on Tuesday reported a 46.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 380 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the mentioned quarter stood at Rs 3,030 crore against the CNBC-TV18 Polls estimate of Rs 3,140 crore. In the first quarter of the last financial year, the APE was reported at Rs 2,900 crore.

CEAT | Tyre manufacturer on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 144.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, CEAT posted a net profit of Rs 9.3 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. In the first quarter, revenue stood at Rs 2,935.2 crore, up 4.1 percent against Rs 2,818.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Triveni Engineering | Sugar firm on Tuesday reported a 1.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 67.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. For the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,432.3 crore during the period under review, up 5.2 percent against Rs 1,361.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

UTI AMC | Leading mutual fund player on Tuesday reported a 154 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 234.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. UTI Mutual Fund's total market share in the first quarter of FY24 was 5.76 percent. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company's average assets under management was Rs 2,48,088 crore.

Delta Corp | Goa-based casino operator on Tuesday reported an 18.9 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 67.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, revenue stood at Rs 272.8 crore during the period under review, up 9 percent against Rs 250.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

