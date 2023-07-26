CNBC TV18
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, L&T, SBI Life, CEAT, Triveni Engineering and more

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, L&T, SBI Life, CEAT, Triveni Engineering and more

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, L&T, SBI Life, CEAT, Triveni Engineering and more
3 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 26, 2023 6:09:01 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Tata Motors, stocks to watch, top stocks
Tata Motors

Tata Motors | The company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,202.80 crore in the first quarter ended June 2023, on the back of robust sales of its luxury car unit Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR). Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 42.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 101,528 crore in the period under review from Rs 71,227.76 crore in the year-ago period.

L&amp;T, stocks to watch, top stocks
L&T

L&T | Engineering and construction conglomerate on Tuesday reported a 46.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,493 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 47,882 crore during the period under review, up 33.6 percent against Rs 35,853 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

SBI Life, stocks to watch, top stocks
SBI Life

SBI Life | The company on Tuesday reported a 46.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 380 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the mentioned quarter stood at Rs 3,030 crore against the CNBC-TV18 Polls estimate of Rs 3,140 crore. In the first quarter of the last financial year, the APE was reported at Rs 2,900 crore.

CEAT, stocks to watch, top stocks
CEAT

CEAT | Tyre manufacturer on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 144.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, CEAT posted a net profit of Rs 9.3 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. In the first quarter, revenue stood at Rs 2,935.2 crore, up 4.1 percent against Rs 2,818.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Triveni Engineering, stocks to watch, top stocks
Triveni Engineering

Triveni Engineering | Sugar firm on Tuesday reported a 1.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 67.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. For the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,432.3 crore during the period under review, up 5.2 percent against Rs 1,361.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

UTI AMC, stocks to watch, top stocks
UTI AMC

UTI AMC | Leading mutual fund player on Tuesday reported a 154 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 234.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. UTI Mutual Fund's total market share in the first quarter of FY24 was 5.76 percent. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company's average assets under management was Rs 2,48,088 crore.

Delta Corp, stocks to watch, top stocks
Delta Corp

Delta Corp | Goa-based casino operator on Tuesday reported an 18.9 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 67.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, revenue stood at Rs 272.8 crore during the period under review, up 9 percent against Rs 250.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Cyient, stocks to watch, top stocks
Cyient

Cyient | IT solutions provider on Tuesday posted a 46 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 169 crore in the June quarter. The revenue from operations rose about 35 percent to Rs 1,686.5 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, up from Rs 1,250 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, Cyient recorded a net profit rise of 3.6 percent from Rs 163 crore, it said.

