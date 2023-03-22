Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Hindustan Zinc, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Lupin and more

SUMMARY Top stocks today: From Tata Motors, Hindustan Zinc to SBI Cards, here's a look at top stocks to track in March 22 trade.

Tata Motors | Homegrown automaker on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to five percent for commercial vehicles starting from April 1, 2023. According to the vehicle manufacturer, the decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.

Samvardhana Motherson International | The company has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50 percent stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Fm F Holdings GmbH, Austria. The company is a profitable joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson International and F Holdings GmbH, Austria since 2007.

Hindustan Zinc | Vedanta Group firm on Tuesday said its board has approved a fourth interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for 2022-23, amounting to Rs 10,985.83 crore.

SBI Cards and Payment Services | The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31 2023. March 29 has been fixed as the record date for determining the entitlement of payment of interim dividend.

HG Infra Engineering | The construction engineering company has been declared the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 677 crore by the North Central Railway in Kanpur. Under the terms of the contract, the construction company will be responsible for the re-development of the Kanpur Central Railway station in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode in UP.

Lupin | Drug firm on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Brexpiprazole tablets used to treat certain mental and mood disorders. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Brexpiprazole tablets of strengths 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg.

Tata Power Company | Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Tuesday said it has secured a letter of award (LoA) for setting up a 200 MW solar PV project for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in Solapur, Maharashtra. The power distribution company claims that the project is expected to offset approximately 432.94 million kg of CO2 emissions annually.

Indian Oil Corporation | The company on Tuesday announced that its board has provided in-principle approval to carry out pre-project activities for setting up the Paradip petrochemical complex at Paradip, Odisha. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 61,077 crore. The project shall improve the petrochemical Intensity Index of the company and de-risk its fossil fuel business. It shall also help to reduce the import dependency and contribute to the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Asian Energy Services | The company on Tuesday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Svetah Energy Infrastructure FZE, UAE, for the Operations & Maintenance works (O&M) of the floating production storage and offloading system (FPSO), Svetah Venetia. The system is to be deployed for the production of Oil and Gas in the offshore area of contract area CY-OS-90/1 (PY3 Field) in Puducherry, according to a statement by ASEL.