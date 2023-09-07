Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer Products, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries and more

1 / 7

Tata Consumer Products | Tata Group's FMCG arm and Halidram's on Wednesday said there were no negotiations going on acquiring a 51 percent stake in the leading snacks maker and restaurant operator. According to reports, the Tata Group's FMCG arm is in talks with Haldiram to buy a majority stake, but not comfortable with a high enterprise value.

TCS | India's largest IT services company on Wednesday announced a landmark partnership with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover, aiming to drive transformation, simplification, and effective management of JLR's digital assets. This collaboration between the Tata Group companies seeks to forge a cutting-edge technology architecture, aligning with JLR's ‘reimagine’ strategy.

Hero MotoCorp | Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 900 crore from existing shareholders Hero MotoCorp and GIC through a rights issue. The company plans to use the funds for new product launches and expansion of its charging infrastructure and retail network, Ather Energy said in a statement.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd on Wednesday announced a partnership with Ed-a-Mamma, the eco-conscious clothing brand founded by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The joint venture, marked by RRVL's acquisition of a 51 percent majority stake, is poised to reshape the landscape of children's fashion and maternity wear.

Biocon | The company on Wednesday said its arm Biocon Biologics has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America with effect from September 1, 2023. Since the acquisition agreement closed in November 2022, Biocon Biologics has executed a robust integration plan to ensure a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes.

Lupin | Drug firm on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs and the COPD Foundation to the improve availability and affordability of drugs to treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the US. COPD is a life-threatening condition that affects over 15 million adults in the United States and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in the country.

