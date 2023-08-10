Stocks to Watch: Suzlon Energy, Tata Power, Eicher Motors, IRCTC and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

1 / 11

Suzlon Energy | Wind power major on Wednesday said its board has launched a qualified institutional placement issue at a floor price of Rs 18.44 per share to repay debt and meet working capital requirements. Also, the company may offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

2 / 11

Tata Power | The company on Friday reported a 22.4 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 972.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 15,213.3 crore during the period under review, up 5 percent against Rs 14,495.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

3 / 11

Eicher Motors | E-commerce giant Amazon announced its commitment to acquire 1,000 electric trucks from Eicher Motors. Amazon plans to purchase 50 of these cutting-edge electric trucks, solidifying its commitment to sustainable transportation practices.

4 / 11

PI Industries | Agro-chemicals maker on Wednesday reported a 46.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 382.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,910.4 crore during the period under review, up 23.8 percent against Rs 1,543 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

5 / 11

IRCTC | Indian Railways-owned company on Wednesday reported a 7 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 231 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,001.8 crore during the period under review, increased 17.5 percent against Rs 852.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

6 / 11

Abbott India | Drug maker on Wednesday reported a 41.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 290.2 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 1,479 crore during the period under review, up 13.4 percent against Rs 1,304.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

7 / 11

JB Chemicals | Drug company on Wednesday reported a 35 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 142 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 896 crore during the period under review, up 14 percent as against Rs 785 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

8 / 11

Zee Entertainment | Media firm on Wednesday reported a 70 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 3.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, on weak advertising. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,983.8 crore during the period under review, up 7.6 percent against Rs 1,843.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

9 / 11

Schneider Electric | The company on Wednesday posted a 32 percent rise in net profit to Rs 34.92 crore in the June quarter primarily on the back of higher revenues. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 26.52 crore in the year-ago quarter. The total income of the company rose to Rs 497.57 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 371.98 crore a year ago.

10 / 11

Bata India | The company on Wednesday reported a 10 percent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 107.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company posted a net profit of Rs 119.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 958.1 crore, a growth of 2 percent over Q1 of FY23.

11 / 11

Granules India | The company on Wednesday reported a 62.4 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 47.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 985.5 crore during the period under review, falling 3.3 percent against Rs 1,019.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.