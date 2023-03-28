Stocks to Watch: SJVN, PNC Infratech, Dilip Buildcon, Adani Enterprises, Paytm and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: From SJVN, PNC Infratech, Dilip Buildcon to Adani Enterprises and Paytm, here are the stocks to watch out for today.

1 / 8

Dilip Buildcon | The company has been declared as Lowest (L-1) bidder for a new HAM project worth Rs 780.12 crore by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

2 / 8

PNC Infratech | The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of a four-lane highway in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-III) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORT&H). The project will cost Rs 819 crore. The construction is to be completed in 24 months and operated for 15 years post construction.

3 / 8

Aditya Birla Capital Limited | ABCL has approved the sale of its entire 50 percent stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL). The stake will be sold to Edme Services Private Limited, an affiliate of Samara Capital Group and Samara Alternate Investment Fund. The proposed transaction is expected to be completed within 120 to 180 days from the execution of the SPA.

4 / 8

SJVN | The Hydroelectric power generation company has secured a Rs 915 crore GREEN financing from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The loan will be co-financed with Japanese private financial institutions and will be used to finance the 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh and the 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project in Gujarat. The two projects are estimated to cost a combined Rs. 1288.35 crore and are scheduled to commission in 2023. They are expected to produce about 450 million units of electricity in their first year of operation. JBIC will finance 60 percent of the debt, with the balance coming from Japanese commercial banks MUFG Bank and San-in Godo Bank.

5 / 8

Adani Enterprises | The company's subsidiary AMG Media Networks acquired about a 49 percent stake in digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for about Rs 48 crore.

6 / 8

Kalyan Jewellers | As per sources, Warburg Pincus-owned Highdell Investment is planning to sell a 2.5 percent stake in the company through a block deal. The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 110 per share. The shares will have a 60-day lock-in period before any further sales can be made. The offer size for the stake sale is expected to be around Rs 288 crore.

7 / 8

Sagar Cements | The company will furnish a corporate guarantee of Rs 665 crore to SBI for loan to arm Andhra Cements. Sagar Cements will pledge 25 percent of its holding in Andhra Cements as further security for the loan.

8 / 8

Paytm | Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) announced that ifull KYC wallet customers will be able to make payments on every UPI QR codes and online merchant where UPI payments are accepted. From now on, the Bank will earn 1.1 percent interchange revenue when Paytm Wallet customers make payment on merchants acquired by other payment aggregators or banks. The Bank will pay 15 bps of charges for adding more than Rs 2,000 using UPI, and in turn will also earn 15 bps when any other wallets use the bank to add more than Rs 2,000 using UPI.