Stocks to Watch: SBI, Paytm, Shoppers Stop, Reliance Industries, PI Industries and more

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 25, 2023 6:22:08 AM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
SBI | Dinesh Khara, the current chairman of the State Bank of India, is likely to have his tenure extended by another 10 months. This could mean he leads the country's main public bank for almost another year, going beyond his current term, which was supposed to end this October. As per SBI rules, the chairman should retire when they turn 63. Dinesh Khara will turn 63 next August.

Paytm, stocks to watch, top stocks
Paytm | Chinese fintech giant Ant Financial is looking to offload a 3.6 percent stake, equivalent to 2.27 crore shares, in digital payments firm Paytm through block deals on Friday (August 25). Citigroup has been appointed as the broker for the deal. The transaction's floor price has been established at Rs 880 per share.

Shoppers Stop, stocks to watch, top stocks
Shoppers Stop | Retail chain on Thursday said it has promoted Kavindra Mishra, chief commercial officer and CEO of Homestop, as its executive director and CEO, subsequent to the resignation of Venu Nair. Also, Venu Nair, managing director and chief executive officer has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons.

RIL, stocks to watch, top stocks
RIL | The company on Thursday said it has entered into an understanding with the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. As per the details shared in the press release, the three properties include Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a planned project in Gujarat, and Stoke Park in the UK.

PI Industries, stocks to watch, top stocks
PI Industries | Udaipur-based agrochemicals maker on Thursday said it has reported an incidence of bromine leakage at the company's manufacturing site located at Jambusar in Gujarat. The leakage occurred yesterday afternoon (August 23) in one of the storage tanks of bromine, according to a stock exchange filing.

Hero MotoCorp, stocks to watch, top stocks
Hero MotoCorp | The country's largest two-wheeler maker on Thursday launched the new Glamour in a refreshed avatar. The all-new Glamour is the latest addition to the company’s range of technologically-advanced and attractively-designed products in the 125cc segment, Hero MotoCorp said.

Astra Microwave, stocks to watch, top stocks
Astra Microwave | The company on Thursday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 158 crore from DRDO, ISRO, and DPSUs. "This is to inform you that the company has bagged orders worth Rs 158 crore for supply of Satellite sub-systems, Airborne Radar and sub-systems of Radar and EW projects, from DRDO, ISRO and DPSUs," according to a stock exchange filing.

Kaynes Technology, stocks to watch, top stocks
Kaynes Technology | The company on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to drive innovation. The MoU with Kaynes will put Karnataka at the forefront of OSAT and PCB with an investment of Rs 3,750 crore. It will also help in creating 3,200 jobs by harnessing collective expertise.

Telecom companies, stocks to watch, top stocks
Telecom companies | Telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 1,173.89 million at the end of June on account of new customer additions led by Reliance Jio, sector regulator Trai said on Thursday. The subscriber base growth was driven by mobile telephony where Reliance Jio added over 2.27 million new customers and Bharti Airtel added 1.4 million customers.

X