Stocks to Watch: SBI Life, Lupin, Tech Mahindra and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Indoco Remedies, IIFL Finance, Godrej Properties among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 5 -

1 / 8

SBI Life | Insurance regulator IRDAI has approved the transfer of life insurance business of Sahara India Life Insurance Co to SBI Life, with immediate effect.

2 / 8

Tech Mahindra | The IT company's subsidiary Comviva Technologies and step-down subsidiary Comviva Technologies BV have agreed to sell 0.04 percent and 99.96 percent shareholding in Comviva Technologies do Brasil Indústria, Comércio, Importação e Exportação Ltda to Druid Internet Systems Comércio E Serviços Ltda. The transaction is expected to be completed by August 2023.

3 / 8

Minda Corp | The Spark Minda Group flagship firm said the board has approved raising up to Rs 600 crore via securities by way of further issuance of securities through public and/or private offerings, including preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, and further public offer for an aggregate amount up to Rs 600 crore.

4 / 8

Lupin | Global pharma major announced the launch of Darunavir Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg. Darunavir Tablets are used to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS. The tablet had an estimated annual sales of $308 million in the US.

5 / 8

Tata Chemicals | The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat to set up a 20 GW capacity lithium-ion cell manufacturing giga factory for Rs 13,000 crore. The company said it will reorganise its US operations to rationalise the number of intermediate entities.

6 / 8

Indoco Remedies | The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Indoco Remedies Limited's Goa Sterile Facility from February 20, 2023 to February 28, 2023. The said Facility had four observations in Form 483 and classified as OAI Official Action Indicated.

7 / 8

IIFL Finance | The company's board approved tranche II public issue of non-convertible debentures of Rs 300 crore with a green-shoe option of up to Rs 1,200 crore. The issue will open on June 9 and close June 22.

8 / 8

Godrej Properties | The company acquired additional 26 percent stake in Godrej Home Constructions for Rs 14.99 crore. It now holds 100 percent stake in the company.