Stocks to Watch: SBI Life, Lupin, Tech Mahindra and more

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Asmita Pant  Jun 5, 2023 6:29:01 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Indoco Remedies, IIFL Finance, Godrej Properties among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 5 -

SBI Life | Insurance regulator IRDAI has approved the transfer of life insurance business of Sahara India Life Insurance Co to SBI Life, with immediate effect.

Tech Mahindra | The IT company's subsidiary Comviva Technologies and step-down subsidiary Comviva Technologies BV have agreed to sell 0.04 percent and 99.96 percent shareholding in Comviva Technologies do Brasil Indústria, Comércio, Importação e Exportação Ltda to Druid Internet Systems Comércio E Serviços Ltda. The transaction is expected to be completed by August 2023.

