Stocks To Watch: SBI, ITC, Interglobe Aviation, Vodafone Idea, Adani Group, Paytm and more

SUMMARY Beyond the Adani Group, here are some of the other stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

State Bank of India | India's largest lender reported record quarterly profit of Rs 14,105 crore for the December period. Net Interest Income also surpassed a CNBC-TV18 poll. Provisions declined year-on-year but increased sequentially. Asset quality is the best in 29 quarters but write-offs increased sequentially. SBI Chairman clarified to CNBC-TV18 on exposure to the Adani Group, saying that the total exposure comes up to around 0.88 percent of the book and no loans have been given against shares of the company. The chairman further said that the lender does not envisage any challenge in the Adani Group's ability to service their debt.

Reliance Industries, ONGC, OMCs | Government revises windfall gains tax from February 4. Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum will increase to Rs 5,050 per tonne from Rs 1,900 per tonne, while that on diesel will increase to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre. SAED on petrol remains at zero, while that on ATF will increase to Rs 6 per litre from Rs 3.5 per litre.

ITC | Delivers a strong quarter by exceeding expectations in all key businesses. Cigarette volume growth for the December quarter at 15-16 percent compared to expectations of 8-11 percent growth. Hotels business revenue up 50 percent and EBIT up 189 percent during the quarter. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6. The management said that there has been continued volume recovery from illicit trade in cigarettes while agri business revenue declined on a high base and restriction on wheat and rice exports during the quarter. The company's value-added spices processing facility was also commissioned during the quarter.

Vodafone Idea | Government to convert AGR dues of Rs 16,133 crore to be converted into shares. Conversion of shares done at Rs 10 apiece. The move has been pending for a year and shows the government's commitment to Vodafone Idea's future. With 35.8 percent stake, the government will be the largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea. This may help the company refinance bank debts and repay dues to vendors like Indus Towers and the proposed Rs 1,600 crore debentures issue to ATC Telecom can also go through.

InterGlobe Aviation | December quarter revenue up 60.7 percent to Rs 14,933 crore from Rs 9,294.7 crore last year. Net profit at Rs 1,422.6 crore from Rs 129.7 crore year-on-year. EBITDAR of Rs 3,399 crore from Rs 1,995.5 crore while EBITDAR margin at 22.8 percent from 21.5 percent last year.

Paytm | One 97 Communications reported total income of Rs 2,140.2 crore, a growth of nearly 40 percent year-on-year and in-line with ICICI Securities estimates. Net loss narrows to Rs 392.1 crore from Rs 778.5 crore year-on-year and also narrower than ICICI Securities' estimate of Rs 502.4 crore. Turns EBITDA positive ahead of guided timeline of September 2023. Operating profit of Rs 31 crore during the quarter compared to a loss of Rs 393 crore last year. Gross Merchandise Value up 38 percent while average monthly transactions up 31.75 percent.

Adani Group | Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Adani Enterprises has shelved plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via bonds. Additionally, as per a PTI report, S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Electricity to negative following the Hindenburg report. Stocks like Adani Ports, Enterprises and Ambuja continue to remain in the ASM framework, while other group companies remained in their respective 5-10 percent lower circuits on Friday.

Axis Bank | The private lender clarified on its exposure to the Adani Group, saying that the total exposure is 0.94 percent of the total advances. Fund-based outstanding is 0.29 percent, while non-fund based outstanding is 0.58 percent of net advances of the bank.

Marico | December quarter results largely in-line with estimates and as alerted by the company during the quarterly business update. Domestic volume growth of 4 percent in-line with a CNBC-TV18 poll of 4-5 percent. Net profit aided by higher other income of Rs 40 crore from Rs 22 crore last year. Copra pries were down 1 percent sequentially and 18 percent from last year and should remain rangebound in the near term. Value added hair oils revenue down 3 percent due to muted consumption sentiment.

Tata Power | December quarter net profit higher than estimates led by improvement in Indonesian coal business due to higher coal prices. Operating profit and margin were also ahead of expectations. Revenue of Rs 430 crore for earlier period booked in the December quarter after CERC order for imported coal power plants. Tata Power Solar Systems' order pipeline stands at 3.9 GW and is worth Rs 15,440 crore.

Dalmia Bharat | Reports a strong quarter as exposure to east India helps realisations on a sequential basis. Volumes up 10.5 percent from last year while EBITDA per tonne grew 41 percent to Rs 1,022. Revenue increased 22.7 percent from last year while operating profit increased 57 percent.

JK Cement | Reports a weak quarter as margin drops over 800 basis points from last year despite revenue increasing 20 percent. Cost pressures hurt the company's operating performance. Power & Fuel costs up 52 percent, freight and handling costs up 26 percent, while other expenses and employee costs increase 13 percent each from last year.