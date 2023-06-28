Stocks to Watch: SBI, HDFC, Gland Pharma, Titagarh and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade in June 28:

Vedanta | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Vedanta-Foxconn has submitted a revised application to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to establish a semiconductor fabrication unit in the country. The updated application comes in response to the new guidelines issued by MeitY and aims to secure approval for the project in the 40 nm node category.

HDFC Ltd | The company said that the process of HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is underway, and the effective date is currently tentative and subject to change. This comes after its chairman Deepak Parekh said that the merger was expected to be completed on July 1, 2023. Additionally, HDFC announced the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited, with HDFC Limited.