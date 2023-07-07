Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Titan, Dabur, Sobha, Indian Oil, Suzlon, Tata Steel and more

SUMMARY From Indian Oil and Suzlon's board meet for raising funds to the demerger of Jio Financial Services, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

Reliance Industries | The company on Thursday said the National Company Law Tribunal has given its nod to the demerger of the company's financial services undertaking and its listing. Reliance had previously announced plans to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL) and rename and list it as Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL).

Dabur | Consolidated growth in the June quarter, including recently acquired Badshah Masala, seen at 10 percent year-on-year. International business sees strong performance with double-digit growth in constant currency. The homegrown FMCG firm on Thursday said it expects the improvement in gross margins to continue in the ongoing fiscal, encouraged by moderation in inflation and growth trends in urban and rural India. Trends in both urban and rural India have shown signs of improvement in the first quarter.