Stocks to Watch: RIL, TCS, Sona BLW Precision, Tata Motors, IRB Infra, Lupin and more

SUMMARY From TCS to Tata Motors and Sona BLW Precision, here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

Reliance Jio | Launches Jio 5G services in 10 more cities - Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur and Ahmednagar.

TCS | India's largest IT services company maintained its current financial year exit margin guidance at 25 percent. Earnings on most fronts managed to meet street expectations. The management also maintained that there is no threat to their quarterly deal pipeline of $7 billion to $9 billion. MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the issues in Europe will take a while to subside but remained optimistic on the UK and North America. The company also lost 2,197 employees during the quarter.

Sona BLW Precision | To acquire at least 54 percent stake and voting rights in Serbia-based NOVELIC for a cash consideration of 40.5 million Euros. The consideration is payable in three tranches within two years from the completion of the acquisition. NOVELIC has been profitable every year since its inception. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the current financial year.

Tata Motors | JLR wholesales for Q3 at 79,591 units, up 5.7 percent from the September quarter. Order book at a record 2.15 lakh units, particularly for the new range rover. Aiming to ramp up production of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Retail sales at 84,827 units, up 6 percent from last year but down 3.7 percent sequentially.

IRB Infra | Overall toll collection in December up 6 percent at Rs 388 crore from Rs 365.9 crore in November. On a year-on-year basis, toll collection in December increased 31 percent. Toll collection for IRB Invit in December increased 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 77 crore from Rs 66 crore.

Lupin | Gets approval from the Spanish Government for reimbursement of NaMuscla (Mexiletine). The drug is used for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults, with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders. NDM disorders are a group of rare, inherited neuromuscular disorders. It is the first and the only licensed product for this in Europe. The drug will be commercialised by Lupin's Spanish partner Exeltis.

Star Health Insurance | Gross Direct Premium up 13 percent year-to-date at Rs 8,752 crore. Health-Group premium down 38 percent to Rs 571.7 crore while Health-Retail premium up 19 percent to Rs 8,045.5 crore. Personal Accident Gross Direct Premium up 23 percent.

KRBL | Launches major marketing campaign to drive converting consumption from loose to packaged basmati in selected markets like the Hindi-speaking market, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Orchid Pharma | Defers proposed scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd. and itself. It has also withdrawn its appeal before the NCLAT to direct the NCLT, Chennai to give a fresh opportunity for a hearing.