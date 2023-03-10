Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Zydus, PNC Infra, NBCC and more

SUMMARY From Reliance Industries, Zydus to Dredging Corporation, Wipro and REC and more, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trade:

Reliance Industries | Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of the company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures, on Thursday announced the official launch and rollout of the iconic beverage brand Campa. Reliance Retail acquired the brand from its owner Pure Drinks in August 2022. Additionally, Reliance Polyester Ltd, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company completed the acquisition of polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences | The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA for Vigabatrin for oral solution USP, 500 mg, used in the treatment of Refractory Complex Partial Seizures as adjunctive therapy in patients two years of age and older and to treat infantile spasms in babies and children below two years. The drug will be manufactured at the company's Moraiya unit in Ahmedabad. As per IQVIA data of December 2022, the drug had annual sales worth $233.7 million.

PNC Infratech | The company has been declared the lowest bidder for two highway projects of NHAI worth Rs 2,004.4 crore. The two projects include construction of six-lane Greenfield Varanasi - Ranchi - Kolkata Highway. The projects are to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction.

Dredging Corporation | The company has received maintenance dredging contract worth Rs 64 crore from the Southern Naval Command Kochi. The contract includes annual dredging of 1.5 million cubic meter for the year 20233-23.

NBCC | The company has bagged work orders for the construction of new campus for IIFT at Kakinada for Rs 229.81 crore.

IRB Infrastructure | The company has recorded its toll collection for the month of February at Rs 351.75 crore vs Rs 374.8 crore in the previous month. The company reported toll collections at Rs 277.47 crore in the year ago period.

Welspun Corp | Company's arm Welspun DI Pipes Ltd has received the “Kitemark” certificate by BSI UK for size range of 100 to 1,000 DN against EN 545 and ISO 2531 standards. These are the international standards for Ductile Iron pipes used for transportation of potable water.

Wipro | British aviation giant Menzies Aviation has selected the IT major to transform its air cargo management services. Wipro’s cloud-native technologies to support Menzies needs, will also support scanning technology for cargo and documentation while directly integrating with customers’ operating systems, thereby resulting in increased transparency and real-time tracking.

REC | The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 1,20,000 crore via debt instruments in FY24. The company will borrow the funds from the market under various types of bonds and loans and commercial papers. Loans include rupee term loans and short-term loans. The company also seeks to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore from the commercial papers.

Bank of Baroda | The lender's board has approved for divestment up to 49 percent of its shareholding in wholly-owned subsidiary, BOB Financial Solutions Ltd (BFSL). Additionally, the board has approved issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from suitable investors/strategic partners.

Gokaldas Exports | 11.7 percent equity of Gokaldas changed hands in a block early Thursday morning. Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund has bought three lakh shares at Rs 390, while AB Sun Life Small Cap fund has bought 4.6 lakh shares at Rs 390. Ashoka India Equity Investment has bought 3.5 lakh shares at Rs 390 and Goldman Sachs Collective Trust - Emerging Markets Equity Ex China Fund has bought 7.2 lakh shares at Rs 391. Clear Wealth Consultancy Services LLP is likely the seller, sold 60 lakh shares at Rs 390.