Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Vedanta, NBCC, SpiceJet, IDBI Bank and more

SUMMARY

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 6, 2023 6:40:01 AM IST (Published)

Jio Financial Services | Jio Financial Services Ltd's inclusion in various Nifty indices announced earlier in July 2023 due to the demerger of its financial services business from Reliance, has taken an unexpected turn as it faces exclusion from the indices. This move comes after Jio Financial Services failed to meet the price band criteria on two consecutive trading days.

Vedanta | Vedanta Resources Ltd on Tuesday announced that it has regained control of the Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia. The decision to reinstate Vedanta as the majority shareholder, with a 79.4 percent stake in KCM, was hailed as a strategic move by the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

NBCC | The company on Tuesday announced that it has received an order worth Rs 2,000 crore from the Kerala State Housing Board (KSBH). The project entails the development of 17.9 acres of land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Drive, Kochi, Kerala. The company further said the time period for the order execution is yet to be decided.

SpiceJet | The low-cost airline on Tuesday said it has received up to three months more time from the Registrar of Companies for holding its annual general meeting for the year ending March 2023. Accordingly, it said the annual general meeting will be held on or before December 31, 2023.

IDBI Bank | Private lender has filed an appeal against the NCLT order approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) with Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India. The lender has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order.

Power Grid | State-run company on Tuesday said it has been declared as a successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish an Inter-State Transmission System Project namely "Transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part H" on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

