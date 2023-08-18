Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Sula, TVS, Trent, ACC and more

1 / 12

Piramal Pharma | The rights issue of the pharmaceuticals giant to raise Rs 1,050 crore was oversubscribed by 1.27 times on Thursday, the closing day. The price of the rights issue has been fixed at Rs 81 per share. Around 13 crore shares would be issued to existing shareholders for a total amount of Rs 1,050 crore.

LTIMindtree | IT services company on Thursday said it has been selected by US-based insurance company Aflac to digitally transform the organisation by leveraging the cloud-native services of Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will rearchitect Aflac's on-prem applications that are currently deployed on an out-of-support platform, according to a stock exchange filing.

South Indian Bank | Thrissur-based bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of P R Seshadri as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2023. Seshadri holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Bangalore.

DB Realty | Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd on Thursday picked up a 1.9 percent stake in a real estate developer for Rs 100 crore through open market transactions. Following the stake purchase by Authum, DB Realty shares zoomed 11.84 percent to close at Rs 135.10 apiece on the NSE and bounced 11.11 percent to settle at Rs 134.45 per share on the BSE.

Jain Irrigation | The company on Thursday said it is planning to raise around Rs 200 crore through preferential allotment of equity share warrants. The price for the 1,63,21,607 equity share warrants — to be worked out under a certificate of the statutory auditor — is likely to be about Rs 46.64 per equity share, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC | State-owned power giant on Thursday inked a business transfer agreement (BTA) to hive off its mining business, comprising six coalfields, to its arm NTPC Mining Ltd. "NTPC Ltd and NTPC Mining Ltd (NML) have executed the BTA on August 17, 2023, in New Delhi. The BTA shall become effective upon completion of the conditions precedent mentioned in the BTA," a BSE filing stated.

SJVN | State-owned company has inked two pacts with Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) to supply 1,200 MW of solar power from its projects, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said here on Thursday. Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1,200 MW of solar power recently.

YES Bank | Private lender on Thursday introduced its state-of-the-art mobile banking app 'iris' by YES Bank. Designed to cater to both existing and new customers, the app offers access to over 100 features and services in just a few clicks on a single platform, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motors, PNB, Zydus: To be included in the Nifty Next 50 index. Adjustment to take place on September 28, 2023.

Page Industries, HDFC AMC, ACC, Indus Towers, Nykaa: To be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index. Adjustment to take place on September 28, 2023.

Reliance Industries | The recently demerged unit, Jio Financial Services, is set to be removed from the FTSE indexes, according to an announcement made by the index maker on Thursday (August 17).

Sula Vineyards | During the extended weekend of August 12-14, the winemaker posted it's highest ever revenue, visitor numbers, tastings. Revenue over the three-day period touched Rs 2.08 crore, 40 percent higher than the previous three-day record of Rs 1.47 crore.