Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, Shipping Corporation of India, IndiGo and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Reliance, Castrol, Nazara Tech, Birla Corp, Indigo among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 10 -

Reliance Industries | The Delhi High Court rejected a government challenge to an arbitration panel award that had ruled in favour of Reliance Industries Ltd in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned ONGC in the KG basin. The government had slapped a provisional penalty of $1.55 billion on Reliance for "unjust enrichment" from gas migrating from the ONGC-operated KG-D5 block to the private firm's adjoining KG-D6 area.

SpiceJet | The budget airline which has 25 of its 76 planes on the ground is facing fresh trouble. Lessors have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to de-register 3 aircraft operated by the airline. The names of the lessors according to the application on the DGCA website are Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd and Wilmington Trust SP Services.

SCI | State-owned company on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 376.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 148 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,418.1 crore during the period under review, up 8.3 percent against Rs 1,309 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

IndiGo | India's largest conglomerate, Tata Group, and the country's largest airline, IndiGo, are reportedly in discussions to acquire Airbus SE planes from Go Airlines India Ltd. This comes after the carrier filed for insolvency protection and was instructed to halt ticket sales. According to a Bloomberg report, sources familiar with the matter have revealed that the Tata Group and IndiGo are currently in separate negotiations with Go First's lessors.

Apollo Tyres | Leading tyre maker on Tuesday reported a 276 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 427.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 113 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,247.3 crore during the period under review, up 12 percent against Rs 5,578.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Birla Corp | The MP Birla Group company on Tuesday reported a 23.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 85 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 54 crore for the quarter under review.

Castrol India | The company on Tuesday reported an 11.3 percent decline in net profit at Rs 202.5 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. It posted a profit of Rs 228 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The performance was impacted by inflationary pressures, high input costs, and fluctuating forex.

Nazara Technologies | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company on Tuesday witnessed a 92 percent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.4 crore for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The digital gaming and sports platform logged a profit of Rs 4.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Eveready Industries | Battery and lighting products manufacturers on Tuesday reported a loss of over Rs 14 crore against a loss of Rs 38.4 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company reported a profit of over Rs 5 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year. Meanwhile, the company saw a surge of over 18 percent in its revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 286.2 crore as compared to Rs 242.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Godrej Agrovet | The company on Tuesday reported an 83.21 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company's net profit stood at Rs 139.81 crore during the corresponding period of 2021-22, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review was almost flat at Rs 2,088.80 crore as against Rs 2,075.62 crore in the year-ago period.