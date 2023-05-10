English
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, Shipping Corporation of India, IndiGo and more

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 10, 2023 6:42:21 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Reliance, Castrol, Nazara Tech, Birla Corp, Indigo among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 10 -

Reliance Industries | The Delhi High Court rejected a government challenge to an arbitration panel award that had ruled in favour of Reliance Industries Ltd in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned ONGC in the KG basin. The government had slapped a provisional penalty of $1.55 billion on Reliance for "unjust enrichment" from gas migrating from the ONGC-operated KG-D5 block to the private firm's adjoining KG-D6 area.

SpiceJet | The budget airline which has 25 of its 76 planes on the ground is facing fresh trouble. Lessors have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to de-register 3 aircraft operated by the airline. The names of the lessors according to the application on the DGCA website are Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd and Wilmington Trust SP Services.

