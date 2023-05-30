Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sobha, NBCC, Torrent Power and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of IRCTC, NHPC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Torrent Power among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 30.

Reliance Industries Ltd | NBC Universal and JioCinema have entered into a multi-year agreement to offer NBCU films and TV series to the OTT platform's premium subscribers. Subscribers will get access to Bel-Air, Fast franchises, The Calling, Despicable Me, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Downtown Abbey, Suits, The Office, and more.

IRCTC | The company reported a 30.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 278.8 crore for quarter ended March 2023, against profit of Rs 214 crore in the year ago period. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 965 crore, up 39.7 percent against Rs 691 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

NHPC | State-run hydro power giant reported a 37.7 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 643.4 crore for the Jan-March quarter, up from Rs 467 crore in the year-ago period. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,028.8 crore, up 21.2 percent against Rs 1,674.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Rail Vikas Nigam | State-owned company posted a five percent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs 359.3 crore for March quarter. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,719.8 crore, down 11.1 percent against Rs 6,437.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Torrent Power | Gujarat-based company on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 450 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, against a net loss of Rs 488 crore in the year-ago period. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,038 crore, up 61.3 percent against Rs 3,743.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

NBCC | State-owned construction firm on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 113.63 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, up from Rs 41.10 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose to Rs 2,843.09 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,496.44 crore a year ago. During the full 2022-23 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 278 crore from Rs 237.92 crore in the preceding fiscal.

HeidelbergCement | The company on Monday reported a 62.64 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 34.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, on account of an increase in input costs and lower sales volume. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 93.61 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding, HeidelbergCement India, a subsidiary of Germany-based HeidelbergCement AG, said in a BSE filing.

Zee Media | The company on Monday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 45.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. It had posted a net loss of Rs 51.45 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a BSE filing. Its total revenue from operations fell 40.38 percent to Rs 147.69 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 247.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sobha Ltd | The real estate company reported a 210 percent growth in its net profit for the Jan-March quarter. The net profit stood at Rs 47.1 crore for the quarter under review, up from Rs 15.2 crore in the year-ago period. The net income rose 67 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,240.1 crore.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The company reported a 128.8 percent jump in its quarterly net profit in the March quarter. The net sales for the period rose nearly 28 percent to Rs 2,042.7 crore. EBITDA gained 58 percent.

Route Mobile | Gujarat Info Petro has partnered with the company to enable Gujarat SSC examination results over WhatsApp.