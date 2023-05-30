Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sobha, NBCC, Torrent Power and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of IRCTC, NHPC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Torrent Power among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 30.

1 / 11

Reliance Industries Ltd | NBC Universal and JioCinema have entered into a multi-year agreement to offer NBCU films and TV series to the OTT platform's premium subscribers. Subscribers will get access to Bel-Air, Fast franchises, The Calling, Despicable Me, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Downtown Abbey, Suits, The Office, and more.

2 / 11

IRCTC | The company reported a 30.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 278.8 crore for quarter ended March 2023, against profit of Rs 214 crore in the year ago period. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 965 crore, up 39.7 percent against Rs 691 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.