Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Nykaa, Tata Steel, Paytm, Religare Enterprises and more

Stocks to Watch: Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 6 -

Reliance Industries | The retail arm of the company Reliance Retail launched an omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira. The retailer has additionally announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Nykaa | Beauty and fashion firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, is expecting over 30 percent growth in revenue in the just-ended fiscal 2023, the company said on Wednesday. However, it has estimated subdued growth in the fashion business, due to consumers tightening their wallets on discretionary spending.

JSW Steel | Seshagiri Rao has stepped down as the company's joint managing director. In an exchange filing, Rao will continue to be the group CFO.

Infosys | The company announced collaboration with data and analytics company LexisNexis to provide end-to-end information services across their range of content, enterprise, and product applications.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance | The financing company's disbursements for the Jan-March quarter came at 65 percent at Rs 21,020 crore against Rs 12,718 crore in the year-ago period. The collection efficiency (CE) came at 130 percent.

Religare Enterprises | The company signed a share purchase agreement with Religare Finvest Ltd and Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd for acquisition of entire stake of RHDFCL held by RFL. RFL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of REL. RFL currently holds 87.5 percent of total share capital of RHDFCL. Post-acquisition, RHDFCL will become a direct subsidiary of REL.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries | The company on Wednesday said its Board of Directors has approved the setting up of grain-based distillery at Nigohi unit of the company with a capacity of 250 KLPD with a capital expenditure of Rs 400 crore, which is expected to be commissioned by September 2024. Also, it said the board has approved the capacity expansion at Ramgarh Sugar Unit of the company from 6600 TCD to 7000 TCD at a capital expenditure of Rs 14 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company on Wednesday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the provision of E1-based automatic signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works including suitable Indoor alteration in Electronic Interlocking/RRI/PI stations enroute in Jhansi-Gwalior section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway.

Tata Steel | The company on Wednesday said its consolidated steel production rose by around 3 percent to 7.77 million tonne during the January-March quarter. The company's total steel output was at 7.55 MT in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing. Tata Steel's total sales were 7.59 MT, down 3.43 percent over 7.86 MT in the same quarter of 2021-22.

Paytm | Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, has recorded 40 percent growth in gross merchandise value on its platform to Rs 3.62 lakh crore in March 2023 quarter, the company said on Wednesday. The company had recorded a total GMV of Rs 2.59 lakh crore a year ago, Paytm said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp | Two-wheeler maker on Wednesday announced a voluntary retirement scheme for its staff with an aim to improve efficiency and become a lean and more productive organisation. The scheme has been designed in line with the vision to make the organisation agile and 'future-ready', consolidating roles and reducing layers to increase empowerment and agility, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.