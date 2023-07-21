Stocks to Watch: Infosys, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Federal Bank Union Bank of India and more

SUMMARY These are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Infosys | The company on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected 11 percent rise in net profit for the June quarter and delivered a shocker as it slashed its FY24 growth outlook to 1-3.5 percent. The company posted revenue growth of 10 percent to Rs 37,933 crore during the just-ended quarter.

Federal Bank | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the lender's QIP issue recieved strong response with nearly seven times subscription. Investors like SBI MF, Mirae Asset, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs etc. participate in the QIP. There will also be a 90-day lock-in period for these investors.

IndusInd Bank | Private sector lender on Thursday said the board has approved raising funds up to Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities. The lender said raising funds through debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis as may be decided, for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore or an equivalent amount in such foreign currencies.

TCS | The company on Thursday said it has bagged a deal from British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) to change its finance, procurement, and HR applications management. The company will leverage AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, TCS Cognix in the multi-year partnership, the company said in a BSE filing.

Union Bank of India | State-run lender on Thursday reported a 107.67 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,236.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income (NII) increased 16.6 percent, coming at Rs 8,839.7 crore against Rs 7,581.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Dalmia Cement | Cement maker on Thursday reported a 29.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 144 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,624 crore, up 9.8 percent against Rs 3,302 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

United Spirits | Diageo-owned liquor firm on Thursday reported an 82 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 476.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,171.9 crore during the period under review, up 0.1 percent against Rs 2,169 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Persistent Systems | Mid-tier IT company on Thursday reported an 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 228.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,321.2 crore, up 23 percent against Rs 2,321 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

