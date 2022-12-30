English
market News

Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Eicher Motors, Cipla, HG Infra, Craftsman Automation and more

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 30, 2022 5:40:37 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Reliance Industries, Craftsman, Cipla, Eicher are all part of the news today owing to their various M&A transactions.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG division and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), acquired a 51 percent stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. for an estimated total of Rs 74 crore. It will also launch an open offer to acquire another 26 percent stake from shareholders of Lotus. 

Eicher Motors | To acquire 10.35 percent stake in Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for EUR 50 million or Rs 440 crore. The acquisition is part of a strategic collaboration.

Cipla | Wholly-owned subsidiary Cipla (EU) Ltd. signed definitive agreements for equity investment of 15 million Euros in Ethris GmbH, a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system, including administration by inhlation. The investment will initiate a strategic collaboration between the two companies. The transaction is expected to be completed within 60 days of the signing of the agreement.

HG Infra | Gets LoA from the NHAI for a six-lane road in Haryana. The estimated project cost is worth Rs 743.74 crore.

Craftsman Automation | Enters into an agreement to acquire 8.57 crore shares or 76 percent of the total equity in DR Axion India Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 375 crore. The acquisition is likely to be completed before March 31, 2023.

KFin Technologies | The stock made a muted debut on Thursday, ending 0.4 percent below its IPO price. Morgan Stanley Asia sold 10 lakh shares of the company on Thursday, at an average price of Rs 365.04.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The company on Thursday said its special purpose vehicle -- Udaipur Tollway Limited -- has raised Rs 700 crore through the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. According to a statement, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will use proceeds to refinance the existing project debts.

Tata Power | The company on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The maturity of Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030, while the Series II NCDs worth Rs 500 crore would mature on December 29, 2032.

Dish TV | Direct-to-Home operator on Thursday said it has appointed former bureaucrat Lalit Behari Singhal as an independent director to its board. Earlier this month, Dish TV announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, which was the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.

NTPC | NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Ltd. (NTECL) has paid an interim dividend of over Rs 100.11 crore to NTPC for 2022-23. NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company is a 50:50 joint venture of NTPC Ltd and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

