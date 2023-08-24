Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Coforge, TVS Motor, Torrent Pharma and more

1 / 7

Reliance Industries | The company on Wednesday announced that Qatar Investment Authority will be investing a sum of Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 0.99 percent stake. The investment will value the retail arm at Rs 8.27 lakh crore, which ranks among the top four companies by total equity value in the country.

Coforge | Promoter Hulst BV (Baring Private Equity Asia) is likely to sell its entire 26 percent stake in Coforge Ltd worth $893 million via a block deal on Thursday. Under the transaction, the promoter is likely to offload at a floor price of Rs 4,550 per unit, which is a 7.4 percent discount from the current market price (CMP).

TVS Motor Company | Two-wheeler manufacturer on Wednesday launched its second electric scooter, the TVS X, which is based on the TVS XLETON, a high-strength aluminium platform. The TVS X is a premium electric scooter that offers a wide range of digital and connected features, such as an intuitive navigation system, EV charger mapping mechanism, live vehicle location sharing feature, and more.

Torrent Pharma | The US health regulator has granted Voluntary Action Indicated classification to Torrent Pharmaceutical's manufacturing site in Dahej, Gujarat. A VAI classification means objectionable conditions or practices were found but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

Vascon Engineers | The company on Wednesday said it has received a Letter of Acceptance amounting to Rs 605.65 crore from Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation Ltd for the construction of Lohia Medical College & Hospital including hospital and residential building, Supaul. The work has been awarded on an EPC basis.

NHPC | State-owned power producer on Wednesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd for the implementation of pumped storage hydro power projects and renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. The MoU provides a framework under which parties may collaborate and cooperate to form a joint venture company under the Companies Act, 2013.

