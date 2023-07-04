Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts, IDFC First Bank, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank and More

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: The IDFC twins will be in focus on account of the merger ratios announcement, while stocks like Avenue Supermarts, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Zinc will react to their quarterly business updates.

Reliance Industries | In a major move to expedite the nationwide transition from 2G to 4G networks, Reliance Jio has unveiled its latest innovation - the Jio Bharat device, for Rs 999. The JioBharat Phone offers 14 GB data at Rs 123 for 28 days. Annual subscription will cost Rs 1,234 for 168 GB data and at Rs 999, the phone will have JioCinema, JioSaavn and JioPay pre-installed.

Bajaj Finance | New loans booked during the June quarter up 34 percent at 9.9 million from 7.4 million year-on-year. Assets Under Management up 32 percent at Rs 2.7 lakh crore from Rs 2.04 lakh crore last year.

Avenue Supermarts | Standalone revenue from operations up 18.1 percent during the June quarter, while it increased by 12.1 percent sequentially. Added 3 new stores during the quarter. Reevenue growth being higher than store addition implies positive same store sales growth in the June quarter.

IDFC First Bank | Board approves merger of IDFC Financial Holdings and IDFC with itself. 100 shares of IDFC will be issued for every 155 shares of IDFC First.

Hero MotoCorp | Launches Harly-Davidson X440 in collaboration with Harley. To sell the X440 in India in three variants. CEO says will do whatever we can to win in the premium segment.

IndusInd Bank | IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. on Monday said its board has approved the capital raising of up to $1.5 billion to fund the Reliance Capital acquisition and increase its shareholding in IndusInd Bank to 26 percent. IIHL is one of the promoters of IndusInd Bank Ltd.

Anupam Rasayan | Chemicals maker on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with 3xper Innoventure Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd, for the supply of targeted and identified new-age pharma molecules. The identified products for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will be developed under the CRAMS and CDMO models, the company said in an exchange filing.

Hindustan Zinc | Recorded the highest-ever mined metal production in the first quarter at 257 kilotonnes (KT), up 2 percent year-on-year. This was due to the higher ore production at Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines supported by improved mined metal grades and better mill recovery, the company said in an exchange filing.

Lupin | Pharmaceuticals firm on Monday said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for cyanocobalamin nasal spray, 500 mcg/spray. The cyanocobalamin nasal spray is a generic equivalent of Nascobal nasal spray, 500 mcg/spray of Par Pharmaceutical, Inc, the company said in an exchange filing.

Vedanta | Total Aluminium and Mined Metal Production up 2 percent each in June quarter. Overall power sales up 19 percent from last year.

Biocon | Launches biosimilar Adalimumab in the US, expanding its offering to patients and enters the immunology segment. Adalimumab is the fourth biosimilar product of Biocon Biologics in the US.