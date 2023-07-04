CNBC TV18
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts, IDFC First Bank, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank and More

Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts, IDFC First Bank, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank and More

Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts, IDFC First Bank, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank and More
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023

Stocks to Watch: The IDFC twins will be in focus on account of the merger ratios announcement, while stocks like Avenue Supermarts, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Zinc will react to their quarterly business updates.

Reliance Industries | In a major move to expedite the nationwide transition from 2G to 4G networks, Reliance Jio has unveiled its latest innovation - the Jio Bharat device, for Rs 999. The JioBharat Phone offers 14 GB data at Rs 123 for 28 days. Annual subscription will cost Rs 1,234 for 168 GB data and at Rs 999, the phone will have JioCinema, JioSaavn and JioPay pre-installed.

Bajaj Finance | New loans booked during the June quarter up 34 percent at 9.9 million from 7.4 million year-on-year. Assets Under Management up 32 percent at Rs 2.7 lakh crore from Rs 2.04 lakh crore last year.

X