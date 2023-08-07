Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Britannia, Delhivery, Cipla and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Reliance Industries | The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will hold its Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2023. The resolution to alter the memorandum of association objects to allow business in all areas of integrated renewable energy power projects.

Bharat Heavy Electricals | The company reported a net loss of Rs 343.9 crore against a loss of Rs 188 crore year-on-year. The revenue for the quarter under review increased 7.1 percent to Rs 5,003.4 crore. EBITDA increased 14.9 percent, while EBITDA margin came at 20.7 percent.

Delhivery | The logistics service provider narrowed its net loss to Rs 89.4 crore in the quarter ended June 2023. The revenue rose Rs 1,929.7 crore against Rs 1,745.7 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA loss for the period came at Rs 13.1 crore, down from a loss of Rs 254.2 crore a year ago.

Adani Enterprises | The Adani Group flagship's arm Adani Digital Labs has acquired additional 70.19 percent stake in Stark Enterprises for Rs 6.8 crore. Earlier in July, the company acquired 29.81 percent stake. Acquisition is of strategic nature and will help Adani Group to enhance it’s travel line of business, Adani Enterprises said.

Britannia | The company reported a net profit of Rs 455.5 crore, up 35.7 percent from Rs 335.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 8.4 percent, while EBITDA came 37.6 percent higher.

ICICI Bank | The lender received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to increase stake in ICICI Lombard by four percent in multiple tranches. On May 28, 2023, the lender's board approved the increase in shareholding in ICICI Lombard. The bank will acquire at least 2.5 percent stake out of four percent before September 9, 2024.

Aurobindo Pharma | The drug maker's arm received United State Food and Drug Administration approval for Vacomycin Hydrochloride for injection, a type of antibiotic used to kill infection causing bacteria.

