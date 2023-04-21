Stocks to Watch: Reliance, HCLTech, Cyient, Sterling & Wilson, Siemens and more

SUMMARY Reliance and Hindustan Zinc to report quarterly numbers today. HCLTech shares to react to March quarter earnings. Here are the stocks to watch out for on April 21:

Reliance Industries | Reliance Jio has rolled out over four times more 5G sites compared to its competitor Bharti Airtel, according to official data published by the Department of Telecom. According to the data, Reliance Jio has rolled out 82,509 sites for 5G services, while Bharti Airtel has 19,142 sites as of March 3. Additionally, the conglomerate will report it's quarterly numbers today. Hindustan Zinc will also report it's quarterly numbers today.

HCLTech | The company expects revenue growth in the financial year 2024 to grow between 6-8 percent in constant currency terms. The consensus range on the street was between 4-8 percent. Services revenue, which contributes to a majority of HCLTech's topline, is expected to grow between 6.5-8.5 percent for the year, while the consensus estimates ranged between 5-9 percent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | The company on Thursday reported a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 235 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 185 crore. The value of the new business (VNB), representing profitability, grew to Rs 2,765 crore in FY23, a year-on-year growth of 27.8 percent. The VNB margin also expanded from 28 percent in FY22 to 32 percent in FY23.

Cyient | The IT company reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 163.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 154.20 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 161.5 crore for the quarter under review.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy | The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 417.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. It reported a net loss of Rs 126.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s revenue from operations also declined by 91.7 percent to Rs 88.4 crore in Q4FY23 against Rs 1,071 crore posted in Q4FY22.

Siemens | Automation giant, along with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) in a consortium, received two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (GMRCL). Siemens revealed that its share as part of the consortium is Rs 678 crore. The first order is for Surat Metro Phase 1, which is over 40 kilometres, and covering 38 stations. While the second order is for Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2, which is 28 kilometres, covering 23 stations and 1 depot.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | The company on Thursday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at the issue price of Rs 1,000 each. Also, the company said it has launched a maiden Tranche I issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore. It includes a base issue size of Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore; within a shelf limit of Rs 5,000 crore.

Adani Power | The company on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities Ltd (MUL) for power supply. Adani Power said the power supply agreement is for 15 years, as per the regulatory filing. "Adani Power has entered into a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with MUL for 360 MW capacity to be supplied from its 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat, for 15 years," it said.

Vodafone Idea | Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has returned to the board of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea as an additional director in a non-executive and non-independent role, the telecom firm said on Thursday. Birla stepped down from the board of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) in August 2021 for his role as non-executive chairman of the company.