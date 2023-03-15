Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Cipla, M&M, PNC Infratech, NTPC and more

SUMMARY From Reliance, Cipla to LIC Housing Finance and Maruti, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session:

1 / 9

Reliance Industries | The company's telecom unit Reliance Jio has introduced a set of new postpaid family plans called Jio Plus at Rs 399 per month. The plans will be available starting March 22 in all Jio stores and home delivery. Additionally, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Reliance Industries buyout of Metro Cash & Carry India.

2 / 9

Cipla | The pharma major on Tuesday said it has sold a 51.18 percent stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd (CQCIL), Uganda, for $25-30 million to Africa Capitalworks (ACW) SSA. Subsequent to the sale, CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of Cipla, the company said in an exchange filing. The proposed sale is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023.

3 / 9

DFM Foods |The company which sells snacks under the Crax and the Natkhat brands, on Tuesday, said it will be delisted from BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd from April 5, 2023. Accordingly, trading in the equity shares of the company will be discontinued from BSE and NSE from Tuesday, March 28, 2023 (the closing hours of trading on March 27, 2023).

4 / 9

PNC Infratech | The company announced it has been declared as the lowest bidder for the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) highway project worth Rs 1,260 crore. The development is for the construction of the six-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Pachmon village to Anarbansalea village, under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode- Package 6.

5 / 9

Texmaco Rail & Engineering | The company board on Tuesday approved the transfer or restructuring of the whole rail EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) business by way of slump sale to two separate wholly owned subsidiaries of the company. Rail EPC business comprises Kalindee Rail and Bright Power units. The transfer of the Kalindee Rail and Bright Power units of rail EPC business is taking place to two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company.

6 / 9

NTPC | State-run power giant is planning to import around 5.4 million tonne of coal to meet the supply shortage during the first half 2023-24 fiscal, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. "NTPC is planning to import around 5.4 million tonnes of coal for its group stations to meet domestic coal supply shortage during the first half of Financial Year 2023-24," Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The price of imported coal is not comparable with the price of domestic coal as it has a higher calorific value.

7 / 9

LIC Housing Finance | Mortgage lender on Tuesday said MR Kumar has resigned as chairman from the board of the company after completing his term as the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairman. Kumar's term as chairman had been extended twice. First, the government extended the term from June 30, 2021, till March 13, 2022, and then till March 13, 2023.

8 / 9

Mahindra & Mahindra | Indian auto major on Tuesday said Mahindra Bangladesh Private Ltd (MBPL) has been liquidated and has ceased to be in existence with effect from March 14, 2023. MBPL has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from March 14, 2023, the company said in a regulatory exchange.

9 / 9

Maruti Suzuki India |Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has increased its stake in Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) to 56.48 percent by purchasing shares from the open market. Suzuki purchased 3.45 lakh equity shares from March 10-13. Prior to the transaction, Suzuki held 56.37 percent of Maruti Suzuki.