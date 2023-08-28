Reliance Industries | Oil-chemical-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on August 28.
Brightcom Group | The Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Reddy and CFO Narayana Raju have resigned. This comes nearly a week after an interim order from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) restrained both Reddy and Raju from holding any key managerial position in any listed entity.
Linde India | The company as been awarded a 1000 tonne per day project by SAIL of its Cryogenic oxygen plant.
IIH Healthcare | The company will be buying the entire remaining stake in Gleneagles Global Hospitals for Rs 740 crore
Zee Entertainment | Punit Goenka has moved SAT challenging SEBI's confirmatory order that the market regulator in it sorder restricted Goenka from taking KMP position in the Zee-Sony merged entity. Goenka is seeking a stay in SEBI's restraining order till the probe concludes, which will take another eight months.
Adani stocks | SEBI has submitted its status report of its Adani investigation to the Supreme Court. The top court is scheduled to hear the Adani-Hindenburg case on August 29.
Vedanta | Mining magnate Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd has won an arbitration against a demand for a higher payout from its prolific Rajasthan oil and gas fields after disallowance of Rs 9,545 crore ($1.16 billion) in certain costs incurred, the company said.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders | The company has signed an MoU with Dempo Group to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards of Dempo at Goa and Bhavnagar.
Jio Financial Services | The stock is in focus after its index removal has been delayed from September 1.
Larsen & Toubro | Record date for Rs 10,000 crore share buyback set as September 12.
Indian Bank | A meeting on August 30 will be held to consider modes of raising equity capital within the overall limit of Rs 4,000 crore.
BEML | The company received an export order from KAMSS Ltd., Russia for BEML Dozer BD 355 worth $19.71 million. Contract to be executed in different phases for which the purchase order has been received.
Bharat Electronics | The company received new defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 3,289 crore between July-August till date.
GMR Power | The company will hold a board meeting on September 18 to seek shareholder approval to raise funds up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches.
BHEL | The company received an order from NHPC worth Rs 2,242 crore.
IndoStar Capital Finance | The company soled a significant portion of its corporate loan book to Phoenix ARC Pvt. Ltd. The sale comprised certain accounts that were tagged in Stage 2 and had total dues worth Rs 915 crore.