Stocks to Watch: REC, RailTel, Vedant Fashions, Future Retail, NHPC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of REC, RailTel, Future Retail, GSK Pharma among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 18 -

REC | The state-owned company recorded its highest ever quarterly and yearly standalone profit at Rs 3,001 crore and Rs 11,055 crore respectively. It posted a 33 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,065.37 crore for the January-March quarter of FY 2022-23 on account of higher.

RailTel | Leading provider of telecom infrastructure services in India reported its highest-ever operating income of Rs 1,964 crore in the financial year 2022-2023. The company's financial results for the fourth quarter of FY2022-2023 demonstrate significant growth and positive performance.

Vedant Fashions | Kolkata-based ethnic wear major Vedant Fashions Ltd (VFL) said one of its promoters, Ravi Modi Family Trust, plans to sell up to a seven percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS). Under the green-shoe option, Ravi Modi Family Trust intends to sell an additional 2.88 percent stake in VFL.

Future Retail | The lenders of debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd (FRL) have received six bids from prospective buyers by May 15, which was the last date for the submission of resolution plans. The company is "in receipt of resolution plans/bids from 6 prospective resolution applicants in response to the Request for Resolution Plans" said the regulatory filing by FRL without disclosing the names.

NHPC | State-run hydro power giant received a letter of intent to build a 200 MW solar power project worth Rs 1007.6 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project within 600 MW GSECL’s Solar Park at Khavda.

JSW Steel | The company has been declared as the preferred bidder for an unexplored iron ore mine in Maharashtra. The company will take all requisite steps as per the tender document to obtain a letter of intent, and all statutory clearances to execute the lease deed with mine development and production agreement (MDPA), and start the mining operations, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | Drug firm on Wednesday reported a nine percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 787.5 crore, down 2.7 percent against Rs 809.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Sterlite Technologies | Broadband technology provider on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 65 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had recorded a loss of Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations of Sterlite Technologies (STL) stood at Rs 1,872 crore during the reported quarter.