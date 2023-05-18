Stocks to Watch: REC, RailTel, Vedant Fashions, Future Retail, NHPC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of REC, RailTel, Future Retail, GSK Pharma among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 18 -

REC | The state-owned company recorded its highest ever quarterly and yearly standalone profit at Rs 3,001 crore and Rs 11,055 crore respectively. It posted a 33 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,065.37 crore for the January-March quarter of FY 2022-23 on account of higher.

RailTel | Leading provider of telecom infrastructure services in India reported its highest-ever operating income of Rs 1,964 crore in the financial year 2022-2023. The company's financial results for the fourth quarter of FY2022-2023 demonstrate significant growth and positive performance.