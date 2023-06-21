Stocks to Watch: Rail Vikas Nigam, IIFL Securities, Shriram Finance, HDFC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Shriram Finance, HDFC, Pidilite Industries, IDFC First Bank among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 21.

Shriram Finance | Piramal Enterprises has lined up 3.1 crore shares, or 8.34 percent stake, for a block deal on Wednesday (June 21) to exit Shriram Finance. The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, sources have confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz on Tuesday. This would mark a discount of 5 percent against the current market price of Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.

HDFC | The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the acquisition of an additional stake by the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in HDFC ERGO General Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance Company. As of March 31, 2023, HDFC Ltd holds 49.98 percent of HDFC ERGO General Insurance and 48.65 percent of HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Pidilite Industries | Leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, on Tuesday, said the company launched its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol and Tenax Pidilite in Amod, Gujarat. Litokol SpA Italy and Tenax SpA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the joint ventures. This signifies a milestone development in technology transfer in India's stone and ceramic solutions industry, the company said.

IDFC First Bank | Private sector lender on Tuesday said the bank's board has approved the appointment of Madhivanan Balakrishnan, chief operating officer as whole-time director (Additional Director), designated as executive director and chief operating officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the bank, with effect from June 20, 2023, for a period of three years.

Fino Payments Bank | The lender on Tuesday said Rakesh Bhartia has withdrawn his nominations as part-time chairman of the bank due to personal reasons and other official commitments. Bhartia will continue to hold the position as an independent director of the bank. Fino Payments Bank board approved the appointment of Bhartia as part-time chairman in November 2022.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company issues clarification on report of breakdown of JV With Russia-based Transmashholding (TMH) Co Terms The Report As Factually Incorrect RVNL Says The MoU B/w RVNL & TMH Is Still Valid As None Of The Parties Have Terminated The Same Bk Guarantee Will Be Deposited Well Within Permissible Time Limits As Per The Tender Condition Further Deliberations On The Terms Of MoU Are Underway

IIFL Securities To Move To SAT Against SEBI’s Order Alert: SEBI Has Banned The Co From Onboarding New Clients For Two Years Alert: SAT Is Securities Appellate Tribunal

Shilpa Medicare To Consider Fund Raising Via Rights Issue On June 23