CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Rail Vikas Nigam, IIFL Securities, Shriram Finance, HDFC and more

Stocks to Watch: Rail Vikas Nigam, IIFL Securities, Shriram Finance, HDFC and more

Stocks to Watch: Rail Vikas Nigam, IIFL Securities, Shriram Finance, HDFC and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  Jun 21, 2023 7:02:13 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Shriram Finance, HDFC, Pidilite Industries, IDFC First Bank among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 21.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company issues clarification on report of breakdown of joint venture with Russia-based Transmashholding (TMH). The company has termed the report as factually incorrect and has said that the memorandum of understanding between the two parties is still valid.  

Shriram Finance, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

Shriram Finance | Piramal Enterprises has lined up 3.1 crore shares, or 8.34 percent stake, for a block deal on Wednesday (June 21) to exit Shriram Finance. The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, sources have confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz on Tuesday. This would mark a discount of five percent against the current market price of Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.

HDFC, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X