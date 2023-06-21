Stocks to Watch: Rail Vikas Nigam, IIFL Securities, Shriram Finance, HDFC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Shriram Finance, HDFC, Pidilite Industries, IDFC First Bank among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 21.

1 / 8

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company issues clarification on report of breakdown of joint venture with Russia-based Transmashholding (TMH). The company has termed the report as factually incorrect and has said that the memorandum of understanding between the two parties is still valid.

2 / 8

Shriram Finance | Piramal Enterprises has lined up 3.1 crore shares, or 8.34 percent stake, for a block deal on Wednesday (June 21) to exit Shriram Finance. The floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,483 per equity share, sources have confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz on Tuesday. This would mark a discount of five percent against the current market price of Rs 1,559.45 apiece on the BSE.