Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Zomato, GR Infraprojects, Lupin, Suzlon Energy and more

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 30, 2023 6:43:12 AM IST (Published)

ONGC | State-owned company will invest about Rs 2 lakh crore to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2038, its chairman Arun Kumar Singh said on Tuesday. The firm will invest Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030 in setting up 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, green ammonia plant, and offshore wind energy projects, he said.

Zomato | In a strategic move aimed at rebalancing its investment portfolio, SVF Growth Fund is contemplating the sale of a substantial portion of its equity in the food-tech giant, Zomato. Reports suggest that SVF Growth Fund is preparing to part ways with 10 crore shares of Zomato, equating to approximately 1.17 percent of the company's total equity.

APL Apollo Tubes  | Promoter Rahul Gupta cleans out his holding after selling 15 lakh shares at Rs 1,621 apiece

GR Infraprojects | Infrastructure company on Tuesday said its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely GR Belgaum Raichur (Package‐5) Highway Private Ltd and GR Belgaum Raichur (Package‐6) Highway Private Ltd have successfully executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Lupin | Drug firm on Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Lupin Pharma Canada Ltd announced the launch of Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules, 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg, in Canada. Propranolol LA is a generic equivalent of Inderal LA, it provides an effective treatment solution since the discontinuation of Inderal LA for patients and healthcare practitioners.

Suzlon Energy | Renewable energy solution provider on Tuesday said Avikiran Solar India Private Ltd has scaled down the Kutch project to 168 MW from 285 MW. The decision to downsize the project is a direct response to the pandemic's severe disruption of the global supply chain and economic activities.

Thermax | Energy and environment solution provider on Tuesday said Shekhar Kashalikar, the executive vice president and chief executive officer of Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Ltd has tendered his resignation from the company. This significant decision will take effect from the close of business hours on September 30, 2023.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) | Cement-maker on Tuesday said Puneet Dalmia will take over as its managing director and chief executive officer after Mahendra Singhi's decade-long tenure comes to an end on December 8. The board of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) decided to retain the services of Singhi as Director and Strategic Advisor to the MD and CEO to ensure a smooth transition, it said.

