SUMMARY From M&M Financial to Zomato, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session

ONGC | The central government has increased the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 2,100 per tonne from the existing Rs 1,700. The revised rates are effective from today. Windfall tax was slashed on December 16 to Rs 1,700 per tonne from Rs 4,900 per tonne after the correction in oil prices.

Zomato | The Food aggregator on Monday announced that its co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar has quit. The company said Patidar was one of its first few employees and built its core tech systems. This is the fourth high profile exit from the company in the last two months.

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance | Disbursements at Rs 14,450 crore grew 80 percent year-on-year. Collection efficiency for the quarter same at 95 percent. Stage 3 and Stage 2 assets have seen a sequential improvement in the current month and quarter. The company sees stage 3 assets to be 6.2 percent while stage 2 assets are seen at 8.5 percent. Business assets at nearly Rs 77,000 crore, up 4.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.

CSB Bank | Gross advances in the December quarter grew over 25 percent from last year while total deposits were up close to 19 percent. Advances against Gold and Gold jewellery grew 50.8 percent to Rs 8,772 crore during the quarter. That figure is also higher compared to the September quarter figure of Rs 8,027 crore.

Karnataka Bank | December quarter advances increase 12.3 percent year-on-year while aggregate deposits saw a growth of 7.9 percent, as per the lender's business update. CASA increased close to 10 percent, while CASA ratio stood at 31.9 percent from 31.3 percent year-on-year.

South Indian Bank | Gross advances rose 18 percent year-on-year during the December quarter while deposit growth stood at only 3 percent. CASA ratio increased 189 basis points to 33.84 percent from 31.95 percent last year.

HFCL | Wins order worth Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Ltd. for supply of Optical fiber cables. The order is supposed to be executed by next month.

PSP Projects | Emerges L1 bidder for a government project worth Rs 1,364.47 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art high rise office building for the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Dabur | Completes acquisition of 51 percent stake in Badshah Masala. With this, Badshah Masala Pvt. Ltd. has become a subsidiary of the company.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Operational creditor Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has filed a Rs 211-crore insolvency case against the company before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) towards royalty payable for utilization of “literary and musical works”.

Hindustan Zinc | Mined Metal production for the December quarter grew 1 percent from last year. Production of refined Zinc and Lead declined 2 and 1 percent respectively. Mined metal production declined sequentially due to overall mined metal grades. Refined Lead production declined 18 percent quarter-on-quarter due to a planned shutdown at the Dariba plant during the quarter.

Sah Polymers | The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Sah Polymers was subscribed 2.37 times on the second day of subscription on Monday. The IPO received bids for 1,33,06,420 shares against 56,10,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7.46 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors received 2.94 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 39 percent.