Stocks To Watch: ONGC, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo, BHEL, Balkrishna Industries, Clean Science and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Dalmia Bharat, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 29.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | The state-owned entity reported standalone net loss of Rs 247.7 crore during the quarter under review, against a profit of Rs 11,045 crore in the December quarter. The net loss on a standalone basis is due to a one-time loss of Rs 9,235 crore to provide for tax disputes between 2016 and 2022. Revenue for the quarter was down 5.9 percent sequentially, while operating profit or EBITDA fell 20 percent from December.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd | The company reported a 33 percent drop in its net profit to Rs 611 crore from Rs 912.5 crore during the same period last year. Revenue increased by 2.1 percent to Rs 8,227 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA fell by 14.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 986.2 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 12 percent from 14.3 percent last year.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd | The travel company which operates EaseMyTrip.com, reported its highest-ever gross booking revenue (GBR) of Rs 8,051 crores, a 117 percent year-on-year surge for the quarter ended March 2023. Revenue nearly doubled year-on-year to Rs 116.5 crore, while net profit increased by 33 percent from the same period last year.

Reliance Industries Ltd | The company’s subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures’ FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products has partnered with General Mills to launch Alan’s Bugles brand of chips in India. Alan’s Bugles, corn chips brand owned by American packaged consumer goods firm General Mills will offer snacks starting from Rs 10. RCPL’s launch will start from Kerala.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | The company’s board proposed a non-binding indication of interest to acquire 100 percent stake in Taro Pharma for $38 per share in an all-cash deal. The company has proposed an acquisition of Taro Pharma through a reverse triangular merger. Following the completion of the proposed transaction Sun Pharma will hold 100 percent stake. It also plans on delisting Taro from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) post the completion of the deal.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company's results threw up no surprises, meeting street expectations. Net profit and margin were at a three-quarter high. US Sales of $370 million were in-line, but at the lower end of the $370 million - $380 million range. As part of the verticalisation of the business, it will be selling its stake in Auro Vaccines to Curateq Biologics Pvt. Ltd. US sales made up for 47 percent of the overall figure.

RITES Ltd | The state-owned transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company has inked a memorandum of understanding with Power Finance Corporation to foster collaboration in transport, logistics, and other infra sectors. RITES will provide expertise for pre-feasibility reports, detailed project reports, transaction advisory, project management services, audits and inspection, while PFC will provide financial assistance for infrastructure projects.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd | The cement company’s North East arm approves capex worth Rs 3,642 crore to set up new clinkerisation, grinding units. The company will fund the capex via a mix of debt, equity and internal accruals proposed capacity is expected to be added in FY25-26.

Balkrishna Industries | The tyre company reported a 2.4 percent drop in its topline for the March quarter, while net profit fell by 30 percent year-on-year to Rs 259.8 crore. The company's EBITDA fell by 25.4 percent from last year, while margin narrowed by over 600 basis points to 20.7 percent from 27.1 percent last year. The company said channel inventory issues are still not resolved, but may do so by June or July. Volumes were up 9 percent when compared to the December quarter. The company remains positive for FY24.

Clean Science and Technology | Promoter group to sell up to 3.5 percent of the company's total equity at Rs 1,400 per share worth Rs 553 crore through a block deal. Promoter stake sale is in order to comply with minimum public shareholding. Current promoter stake stands at 78.5 percent.