Stocks To Watch: ONGC, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo, BHEL, Balkrishna Industries, Clean Science and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Dalmia Bharat, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 29.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation | The state-owned entity reported standalone net loss of Rs 247.7 crore during the quarter under review, against a profit of Rs 11,045 crore in the December quarter. The net loss on a standalone basis is due to a one-time loss of Rs 9,235 crore to provide for tax disputes between 2016 and 2022. Revenue for the quarter was down 5.9 percent sequentially, while operating profit or EBITDA fell 20 percent from December.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd | The company reported a 33 percent drop in its net profit to Rs 611 crore from Rs 912.5 crore during the same period last year. Revenue increased by 2.1 percent to Rs 8,227 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA fell by 14.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 986.2 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 12 percent from 14.3 percent last year.