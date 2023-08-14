CNBC TV18
Stocks To Watch: ONGC, Adani Ports, Nykaa, Voltas, NMDC and more
3 Min Read
By Asmita Pant  Aug 14, 2023 6:33:00 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade on August 14:

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone | Deloitte, the auditor of the billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports business, has resigned, the company informed in an exchange filing. Deloitte has been an auditor for the ports company since 2017. MSKA & Associates have been appointed as the new auditor.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | The state-owned company reported a 102 percent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 17,383 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The revenue from operations came at Rs 1.63 lakh crore, down 10 percent from Rs 1.82 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures | The parent company of the online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa reported its quarterly numbers on Friday. The company posted an eight percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.

National Mineral Development Corporation | The Navratna PSU reported a 12.9 percent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. The net profit came at Rs 1,661 crore. This number was also above CNBC-TV18 estimate. The revenue for the quarter under review rose 13.2 percent while EBITDA came five percent higher. EBITDA margin came at 37 percent against 39.8 percent in the previous year.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd | The steel major reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023. The broadcaster posted a 15 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 1,691.8 crore, while the total revenue for the quarter under review came at Rs 12,588 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd | The pharma company reported its quarterly numbers on Friday. The company posted a 19 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 173.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The total revenue for the quarter under review rose 22.5 percent to Rs 3,401.6, above the CNBC-TV 18 poll.

Voltas Ltd | The Tata Group's air conditioning and engineering services provider reported its quarterly numbers on Friday. The company posted a 17.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. For the quarter under review, the revenue stood at Rs 3,359.9 crore, up 21.4 percent from the year-ago period.

Patanjali Foods Ltd | The edible oils company reported a 64 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 87.75 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The total income for the quarter increased nearly six percent from the year-ago period.

Sun TV Network Ltd | The South India-based broadcaster reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023. The broadcaster posted a 19.9 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 592.1 crore, while the total revenue for the quarter under review came at Rs 1,349.2 crore.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd | The  company received a letter of intent from Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd for its proposed 600 MWac solar PV project at Khavda for Rs 1,130 crore.

Vedanta Ltd | The National Company Law Tribunal approved the mining major's acquisition of Meenakshi Energy. The company had said in January that it will acquire Meenakshi Energy for Rs 1,440 crore.

X